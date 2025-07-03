THE preparations for the 2028 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Kelantan are progressing smoothly, thanks to the strong collaboration between the state government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS).

Minister Hannah Yeoh said a meeting had been held between the KBS secretary-general and the Kelantan state secretary, and cooperation between both parties is now progressing well.

“We’ve already announced that Kelantan will be the host of SUKMA in 2028, and the KBS secretary-general has met with the Kelantan state secretary. Cooperation is now progressing smoothly.

“The progress of all stadiums and facilities under development is also on schedule, so I don’t foresee any issues,“ she told reporters after officiating at the ASEAN Youth Robot Challenge 2025 competition here today.

Hannah added that the Bukit Merbau Sports Complex is expected to be completed by September 2027, and the project has currently reached 17.84 per cent construction progress according to the project timeline.

It was reported that the construction of the RM180 million sports complex is part of the MADANI Government’s efforts to provide the Kelantan people with quality sports facilities aimed at producing more new talent to bring glory to the nation on the world stage.

Hannah also highlighted the need to upgrade the Sultan Yahya Petra Swimming Pool, one of the oldest pools in Kelantan, which was built in 1972.

“We’ve identified a clear need to upgrade and improve the existing pool to ensure it is safe for use, especially for young children.

“This facility belongs to the Ministry of Education, but KBS will try to assist because we are conducting free swimming classes for B40 children there (in Kelantan),“ she said.