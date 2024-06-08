JPJ takes action against over 3,700 commercial vehicles in special op

GOMBAK: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has taken action against 3,725 trailers and lorries in the first five days of a traffic operation involving commercial vehicles, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said JPJ inspected 42,343 vehicles, seized 28 and issued 9,088 notices within the period.

He spoke to reporters at a media conference today after observing the special integrated programme involving tour vehicles and public service vehicles (tour and express buses) at the JPJ enforcement station.

According to him, the month-long operation will inspect commercial vehicles and tour buses for technical violations, traffic and other major offences.

On the special integrated operation to check tour vehicles, tour, and express buses from July 2 to 31, Loke said 19,456 buses were inspected, 14 seized, and 1,600 notices were issued for various violations.

He said the operation was to ensure that the vehicles were in a safe condition, complied with all legal provisions and that the drivers had competent licences.

Meanwhile, on the case involving the Marine Department director-general Captain Mohamad Halim Ahmed, who has been charged with cheating, resulting in shipping companies bringing heavy-grade oil into Malaysian waters without approval four years ago, Loke said he had been instructed to go on leave.

“...but the principle of innocent until proven guilty applies. However, as a procedure in the public service, he has been asked to take leave and vacate his office,“ he said.

Mohamad Halim pleaded not guilty before Judge Datuk Anita Harun at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on Thursday.