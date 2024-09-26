JPN denies viral claims of RM700 cash assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (JPN) has refuted a viral TikTok post claiming it is offering RM700 in cash assistance, stating that the information is false.

“Any information regarding government financial assistance can be verified on the official Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) portal at bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my,” said the department in a statement today.

JPN has advised the public to be cautious and not to be misled by such messages, urging them to avoid clicking on dubious links.

“For enquiries related to JPN, the public can call 03-8880 7077 or send an email to pro@jpn.gov.my,” the statement added.

Earlier, a video from the TikTok account @malaysia.madani.2024 went viral, containing false information about the so-called “MyKad RM700 Assistance Phase 3 September 2024.”

The video has amassed over 362,800 views and received 6,175 likes.