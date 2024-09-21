Kedah flood victims increase to 7,494 this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kedah showed an increase this morning, while Penang saw a drop in evacuees and the situation remained the same in Perlis, Selangor and Perak as last night.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims increased to 7,494 people as of 8 this morning, up from 6,760 people at 8 last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info portal, all the victims in the state involved 2,445 families and they were placed in 42 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in six districts.

Kota Setar district recorded the highest number of victims with 3,292 people, followed by Kubang Pasu (1,811), Pendang (1,127), Pokok Sena (952), Kuala Muda (184) and Bandar Baharu with 128 people.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir website of the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) said that the water level in five rivers in Kedah is at a dangerous level. The rivers are Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas, Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Kubang Pasu, Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and TAR Bridge and Sungai Kedah in Jambatan Lebuhraya, Kota Setar.

In PENANG, the number of flood victims decreased to 259 people who were still housed in the state’s PPS as of 7.18 this morning compared to 427 people last night.

According to the Penang Disaster Management Committee Secretariat report, the evacuees from 72 families were placed in five PPS in the districts of Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS).

“At SPU, a total of 199 people from 37 families were placed in three PPS, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Padang Menora, SK Lahar Yooi, and Labuh Banting PPS while one PPS at SPT, namely Sekolah Rendah Islam Maahad At Tarbiah Guar Jering is sheltering 20 people from six families and in SPS 40 people from 19 families were placed in Sanglang MPKK Hall,“ according to the report.

This morning, the weather throughout Penang is fine and sunny with no rain or strong wind.

In SELANGOR, the Social Welfare Department Disaster Info portal informed that one PPS at the Tanjong Karang Farmer Management Institute in Kuala Selangor still has 101 victims from 36 families.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Langat Municipal Council, in a post on its official Facebook page, asked the public to be vigilant and stay away from coastal areas around the district to avoid untoward incidents following the high tide phenomenon which is expected to end today.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims has not changed as there are still 90 people in three PPS as of 8 this morning.

The director of Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said there were 10 flood victims at SK Sena PPS in Kangar with SK Dato Ahmad Musa (47) and SK Kubang Gajah (33) in Arau.

“The victims are from Kampung Sungai Padang and Kampung Kubang Gajah in Arau and Kampung Tok Kandang, Kampung Bakau, Kampung Sena and Kampung Seberang Tambang in Kangar,“ he said.

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement this morning said one PPS is still open in Bagan Serai in SK Changkat Lobak involving 16 flood victims from three families following the overflow of the Kerian River yesterday, which caused Kampung Matang Tengah to be flooded.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts that the storm will hit all districts in Perak this evening.

The Perak Public Works Department (JKR) said the Kupang Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway, Hulu Perak remains open in one lane due landslides, and FT147 Jalan Bagan Serai-Changkat Lobak route in Kerian is only open to heavy vehicles.