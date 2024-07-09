Kelantan KPDN foils attempt to smuggle out subsidised goods

KOTA BHARU: A 33-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly attempting to smuggle out 374 kilogrammes (kg) of subsidised cooking oil worth RM935 and 264 kg of coarse sugar worth RM910.80.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Kelantan director, Azman Ismail said the arrest was made during a joint operation by KPDN and the Marine Operations Force of Region Three Pengkalan Kubor in Kampung Pasir Puteh, Cabang Empat, Tumpat, at 7.30 am.

“In the operation, a suspicious-looking man was apprehended in front of a house in the village.

“A search of a nearby Perodua Kancil car uncovered the subsidised goods, believed to be intended for smuggling into Thailand,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the total seizure, including the vehicle, amounted to RM6,845.80 and that the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possession of controlled goods with the intent to commit an offence.