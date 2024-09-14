Kembara JOM: KBS to address economic issues, challenges faced by Youth

KOTA BHARU: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will focus on addressing economic issues, career opportunities, entrepreneurship, and the cost of living challenges faced by youth.

Its Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said that economic issues are frequently raised during the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) programme.

“Based on the feedback and research we have conducted, there are several indicators that can be used, including the need to formulate policies such as the MADANI Youth Policy and the MADANI Youth Model.

“The MADANI Youth Policy emphasises not only the organisation of programmes but also the holistic development of youth in areas such as career, economy, leadership, and education,” he told reporters after attending the Kembara JOM programme at Dewan Besar Yayasan Islam Kelantan, Tunjong, here today.

Adam Adli said that KBS will continue to assist and guide youth organisations to help them transition to the new youth age limit.

“...amendments to Act 668 include lowering the youth age limit to 30, setting the age limit for youth society office bearers to 18 to 30 years old and shortening the term for leading a youth society from six years to four years.

“One of KBS’s actions is to provide explanations through the Kembara JOM programme by touring each state to gather feedback,” he said.

According to him, the Kembara JOM programme is a new KBS initiative, spearheaded by the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) and the Registrar of Youth Office aimed at providing detailed information to the target group about the Youth Leadership Transition Plan.