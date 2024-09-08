Kesedar’s 7,000 hectares of land set for transfer to settlers - Ahmad Zahid

GUA MUSANG: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that an area of 7,000 hectares of land, owned by the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar), has been divided into lots.

The Minister of Rural and Regional Development explained that Kesedar, an agency under his ministry, is currently in the process of transferring ownership of these land lots to 2,200 settlers, in phases.

He dismissed PAS’s claim that Kesedar has failed to process the thousands of land lots approved by the state government for settlers.

“The land owned by Kesedar, has had the premiums paid and the master title was obtained. The distribution of this land to the settlers will be managed by the agency’s administration,” he clarified.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said this at a press conference during the face-to-face with Kesedar settlers and the villagers’ programme in Kampung Renok Baru, here today, ahead of the Nenggiri state by-election.

Ahmad Zahid also urged PAS not to exploit their authority over land ownership, which falls under the state government’s jurisdiction, to coerce the public.

“When premiums have been paid, ownership should be transferred to the individuals listed by Kesedar,” he asserted.

He cautioned against using power to threaten or deny the justice that Kesedar settlers are entitled to.

“As the minister overseeing KKDW, I will ensure that all issues are addressed promptly and seek solutions if they involve state administration to uphold justice for Kesedar settlers,” he said.

“I have met with both Kesedar management and the settlers’ leader. Insya-Allah, they will be able to discern between what is genuine and what is not, on Aug 17,” he added.

Kesedar chairman Datuk Zawawi Othman, who was also present, said that although the agency has paid the premiums and holds ownership of the land, the authority to transfer land ownership rests with the state government.

“To change the name on the land title, it must go through the land office. If the state government (Kelantan) complicates the process of changing ownership, it would be an act of oppression against the settlers,” he explained.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, during his ceramah at the Nenggiri by-election campaign yesterday, alleged that Kesedar had delayed processing land titles despite the state government’s approval of the settlers’ applications.