KESUMA launches road tour to raise awareness on forced labour

PUTRAJAYA: The two-day ‘Katakan Tidak Kepada Buruh Paksa’ (Say No to Forced Labour) road tour programme kicked off today in an effort to combat forced labour and human trafficking in the country.

The programme, organised by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM), will cover Johor and Negeri Sembilan and involves strategic collaboration with various agencies, including the Information Department, Royal Malaysia Police and the Immigration Department.

It was launched by Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

In a statement released in conjunction with the programme’s launch, the Human Resource Ministry (KESUMA) said the roadshow aims to raise awareness among the local community about the issue of forced labour.

“We will educate the public about our efforts to address this issue.

“In addition, we are promoting best practices in worker management within the labour and private sectors,” the statement said.

According to KESUMA, it employs the concept of ‘inclusivity’ in its efforts to enhance public awareness regarding forced labour and human trafficking issues.

It said that such programmes would continue to disseminate information on labour law enforcement while also offering services directly to the public.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that JTKSM has conducted 352 enforcement operations from January to June this year.

As a result, 721 investigation papers were opened, leading to 140 prosecutions with fines totalling RM39,600.

“A total of 359 investigation papers resulted in compounds amounting to RM1,768,000,” it said.