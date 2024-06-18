Kieda Crepe house break-in: Investigation paper completed, four suspects to be charged

GEORGE TOWN: Police have completed their investigation paper in connection with the arrest of four individuals, including two women, to assist in the probe into the burglary case involving influencer Siti Nur Khalieda Yusra or Kieda Crepe.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the four, including a married couple, were aged between 20 and 27 and were arrested on June 6.

“Investigation into the case is completed and they will be charged in court.

“Overall, police have seized various jewellery and gold worth RM100,000 from them as well as recovered all pawnshop receipts totalling RM400,000 from the suspects, who had sold the jewellery and gold stolen from the influencer’s home,” he told a media conference at the Penang Police Headquarters here today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 47 of the Penal Code (house-breaking) and that, with the arrest of the four suspects, police believe they have solved the Kieda Crepe burglary case.

Earlier, the dessert entrepreneur and popular influencer’s home in Pokok Sena, Kepala Batas near here was broken into and the burglars made off with the jewellery. On June 3, Kieda uploaded a video on her TikTok account claiming that no arrest had been made since the incident occurred 40 days ago.

In another development, Hamzah said police are investigating the incident where a Penang Royal Malaysia Customs Department (JKDM) officer suffered injuries after accidentally shooting himself while attending the department’s shooting training on June 11.

He said police have recorded the statements of several individuals to assist in the investigation. Police are now waiting for the 42-year-old officer, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, to regain consciousness for his statement to be recorded.

Bernama had previously reported the police confirming having received a report on the incident, where the Penang JKDM officer accidentally shot himself at the department in Seberang Jaya at about 9 am.