King, Queen to grace Maulidur Rasul celebration at PICC on Monday

PUTRAJAYA: Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia will grace the National-level Maulidur Rasul 1446H Celebration to be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) on Monday.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), in a statement today, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail will also attend the event themed ‘Al-Falah Pemacu Malaysia MADANI’.

The highlight of the celebration, which is expected to be attended by 6,000 guests, will be the presentation of the National Maulidur Rasul Awards by Sultan Ibrahim.

“At the ceremony, one recipient will be honoured with the Anugerah Perdana and six recipients will receive the Anugerah Maulidur Rasul SAW.

“These awards are given as recognition to deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of the ummah and the nation,” it said.

Regarding the choice of theme, JAKIM explained that it reflects the essence of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW and is highly significant for driving the Muslims towards true success in this world and the hereafter.

The statement also said that the event will be broadcast live on local television channels and simulcast by several radio stations.

In conjunction with this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, JAKIM said several events will be held, including Malam Cinta Rasul 2024, which features three programmes, namely the Healing De’Masjid Carnival and the Prophet Muhammad Artifacts Exhibition for four days at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here and the Selawat Perdana at Dataran Putra on Sunday.