New year operation: Two drunk drivers among three detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) were among three individuals detained during a New Year 2025 enforcement operation conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD), which began at 9.30 pm yesterday.

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the two men, aged 30 and 40, were arrested for driving motor vehicles with blood alcohol levels exceeding the permitted limit under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987, while another individual was detained on an outstanding warrant related to summonses.

“Both individuals (suspected of DUI) were brought to the Ampang Jaya IPD, where breath tests using the Evidential Breath Analyzer II (EBA II) were conducted. The results showed that their blood alcohol levels exceeded the allowable limit of 50/100ml.

“Referring to the RTA 1987, offenders under this section may face imprisonment for up to two years and a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM30,000, while their driving licences may be suspended for a period not exceeding two years,“ he said in a statement today.

During the operation, Mohd Azam said 193 individuals and 193 vehicles were inspected, and 208 summonses were issued for various offences, including modified exhausts, driving without a licence, expired licences, non-compliant number plates, and missing side mirrors.

“The offence of driving without a licence accounted for the highest number of summonses, with 63 issued. This clearly shows that many drivers take driving without a valid licence lightly.

“A total of 36 vehicles were also seized under Sections 64(1) and 6(4) of the RTA 1987 for offences involving structural modifications to exhaust systems, as well as vehicles driven by foreign nationals. The seized vehicles were taken to the Ampang Traffic Police Station for further action,“ he said.