KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation varies across states, with Kelantan reporting a slight increase in evacuees, Perak showing improvement, and Johor maintaining a stable condition.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees rose to 38 individuals from 10 families as of 8 pm, compared to 31 this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, all evacuees from Pasir Mas are being housed at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tok Deh.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Infobanjir portal reported that Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remains above the danger level. However, the water level has dropped to 9.39 metres from 9.80 metres recorded earlier today.

In PERAK, the situation has improved, with evacuee numbers decreasing to 307 from 59 families, down from 399 evacuees from 86 families this morning. All evacuees are currently housed at the Dewan Kampung Asli Chinggung relief centre in the Muallim district.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretatiat said the Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sungai Sekiah relief centre which housed 21 evacuees, was closed at 2 pm today.

In JOHOR, the situation remains stable, with 69 evacuees from 17 families recorded since this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said 42 evacuees from 12 families are at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gembut, while 27 from five families are at Balai Raya Kampung Perpat in Kota Tinggi.

He added that the only water station at warning level is Sungai Simpang Kanan in Parit Belemam, Batu Pahat, which recorded a reading of 2.31 metres.

Regarding the weather, six districts are expected to remain clear. Pontian, Segamat, and Kulai are likely to be cloudy, while Batu Pahat is expected to experience rain tonight.