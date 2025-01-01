KUALA LUMPUR: The licensing requirement for social media and Internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia, effective today, is deemed capable of enhancing platform accountability, according to experts.

IT Service Management Specialist at Pertama Digital Berhad, Dr Sashi Kumar Tharmalinggam said licensing allowed service providers to operate more responsibly in controlling content with negative elements and preventing cyberbullying activities.

“Data privacy and security will also be improved as licensed platforms are more compliant with data protection laws like Malaysia’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), ensuring better management and protection of user data.

“Market practice regulations will also prevent monopolistic behaviour, ensure fair competition among social media platforms, and encourage the growth of local social media platforms within a more regulated environment,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that the Application Service Provider Class (ASP(C)) licence mandated under the Act could also regulate the dissemination of sensitive content related to race, religion, or royalty.

Sashi Kumar said that the initiative provided clear channels for authorities to collaborate with social media service providers in investigating and proactively addressing arising issues.

He said the licensing would facilitate quicker removal of unlawful content.

Security and political analyst from the Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin, concurred, saying the government’s measure was crucial to tackle challenges in the digital social media ecosystem, such as issues related to radicalisation, subversion, and threats to unity, especially involving vulnerable groups like children.

“This is a forward-thinking step as many other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United States, and others, also have exclusive laws for their social media operators. Some of them have even gone further by restricting social media accounts to individuals aged 16 and above,” he said.

Elaborating further, Noor Nirwandy said social media algorithms often amplified negative posts, making vulnerable groups easy targets, and thus social media operators should bear responsibility.

“This responsibility ensures they collaborate in addressing issues related to criminal offences, social misconduct, or governance within the countries they operate in, including Malaysia.

“Countries must possess dominant authority to ensure social media platforms comply with regulations. This does not conflict with human rights... many developed nations are doing the same to protect social media users and safeguard national security, including preserving social behaviour and national identity,” he said.

Financial advisor Munirah Musthpar, 34, said the government’s initiative to mandate the ASP(C) licence for social media and Internet messaging services was timely given the increasingly alarming content on these platforms, particularly concerning children.

As a mother of two, she said this measure would help regulate risky content, such as pornography, cyberbullying, and scams, ensuring safer social media use, especially among children.

“This licensing requirement will also make service providers more accountable for their services and more proactive in detecting inappropriate content before it is disseminated without control,” she said.

The licensing measure under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), effective today, aims to enhance online safety, protect users, and strengthen regulatory oversight of Internet messaging service providers and social media platforms.