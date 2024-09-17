King’s China trip a new chapter in bilateral ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The visit of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia to China from Sept 19 to 22 marks a significant milestone in Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

In a statement, Istana Negara announced that His Majesty’s visit would usher in a new chapter of close friendship between Malaysia and China.

According to the statement, Sultan Ibrahim expressed that Malaysia’s relationship with the Republic has brought numerous benefits over the past five decades.

“I hope this visit will serve as a foundation for strengthening our friendship into the next decade.

“I am confident that there are various areas we can explore together, particularly in sectors such as the digital economy, green development, and industrialisation,” the King said to the Royal Press Office (RPO).

His Majesty’s remarks were shared in a statement by Istana Negara.

According to the statement, the King is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Li Qiang, followed by a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

The King will also visit the Beijing COMAC Civil Aircraft Technical Research Centre to observe the latest developments in China’s aviation technology, besides meeting with the Malaysian diaspora in China.