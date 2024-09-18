KUALA LUMPUR: King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s personal medical team today extended a helping hand to two motorcyclists involved in a road crash in Jalan Sultan Ismail here.

According to the post on His Majesty’s Facebook page, the King’s medical team, comprising a doctor, paramedics and emergency medical technicians, was part of the King’s entourage passing by the scene when the accident occurred.

“As soon as they spotted the accident, the doctor and the King’s medical team stopped and quickly offered emergency medical treatment to the two motorcyclists.

“One of the victims was also taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital in His Majesty’s personal ambulance for further treatment,” the post read.

The post also stated that Sultan Ibrahim’s ambulance is equipped with various clinical devices such as a life support machine, ventilator and automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

In addition, the ambulance also has basic equipment for burn injuries and emergencies due to road accidents.