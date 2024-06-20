PETALING JAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia secured the ‘FFF1’ number plate, after bidding the highest amount at RM1.75 million.

In a statement posted onto his Facebook page, His Majesty hoped that the proceeds of the bid which were then handed over to the Federal Government can be used to help the people.

His Majesty previously secured the “GOLD 1” number plate through a winning bid of RM1.5 million in February 2024.

