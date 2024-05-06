PETALING JAYA: Time Out magazine has ranked Kuala Lumpur as the seventh-best food destination worldwide, ahead of Spain and Portugal.

Naples, known for delicious food at affordable prices, topped the rankings.

Other Southeast Asian cities in the top 10 are Hô Chi Minh City and Bangkok taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively in the “World Best Cities For Food” list, which featured 20 of the best culinary capitals in the world this year.

According to Time Out, the list was made based on insights from local residents on the best restaurants in their cities as well as the best dishes, in terms of quality and affordability.

“To create and rank the final list, we narrowed down the selection by excluding cities with lower overall scores, and including only the highest-scoring city for each country.

“We then asked our global network of Time Out editors and writers to give us the lowdown on what makes their city an exciting dining destination in 2024, and to recommend their favourite places to eat right now.”

Here are Time Out’s around the globe where you can enjoy delicious food without breaking the bank:

1. Naples, Italy

2. Johannesburg, South Africa

3. Lima, Peru

4. Hô Chi Minh City, Vietnam

5. Beijing, China

6. Bangkok, Thailand

7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

8. Mumbai, India

9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10. Portland, United States

11. Liverpool, United Kingdom

12. Medellín, Colombia

13. Séville, Spain

14. Porto, Portugal

15. Marakech, Morocco

16. Lyon, France

17. Sydney, Australia

18. Montreal, Canada

19. Osaka, Japan

20. Copenhagen, Denmark