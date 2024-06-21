KPDN ready to help tow truck operators in appeal for diesel subsidy - Fuziah

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) is ready to help appeal for tow truck operators to be considered for diesel subsidies to reduce their operational costs following the implementation of the Budi MADANI initiative.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Fuziah Salleh said the matter would be brought to the diesel subsidy appeals committee for consideration.

“The ministry’s primary focus is on essential goods, and we are open to discussions with any party,“ she said after receiving a memorandum from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Integriti Persahabatan Nasional (PKIPN), representing tow truck operators across Malaysia.

Earlier, PKIPN founder Josephprakash, through the memorandum, urged the government to consider granting diesel subsidies in light of the targeted fuel subsidy initiative.

He said tow truck operators often travelled long distances across Peninsular Malaysia to provide essential services.

“The current diesel price has made it increasingly difficult for them to sustain their operations.

“This situation is exacerbated by the economic hardships faced by many Malaysians, limiting their ability to bear the rising costs of towing services,” he said.

The Budi MADANI initiative, launched on May 28, is a platform to disburse cash assistance for diesel subsidies to diesel vehicle owners through the Individual category, and to small-scale farmers and growers through the Agri-Commodities category.

The government previously announced that diesel would be priced at RM3.35 per litre starting June 10, 2024, following the implementation of the Budi MADANI initiative, which aims to curb subsidy leakages in Malaysia.