KPDN to monitor profiteering activities through Ops Kesan 2.0

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is taking a serious note of industry statements regarding potential service price increases following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy which began yesterday.

In a statement today, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said KPDN is currently monitoring and enforcing action related to this matter through Ops Kesan 2.0, which commenced on June 8.

“Monitoring and enforcement against any complaints received through the provided platforms will be carried out based on the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,“ he said.

Regarding the viral social media claims of price hikes, Armizan assured that KPDN will promptly investigate these issues from two perspectives.

For sectors not included in the 33 types of public transport and goods under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS), such as vehicle towing services and the delivery of construction materials, KPDN will issue notices to the relevant parties.

“The issuance of notices will be conducted under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to ensure that price adjustments do not contain elements of profiteering,“ he said.

For industrial sectors such as construction, he said that KPDN will investigate their reasons for the need to increase service prices at this time.

“This includes investigating the possibility that they previously obtained subsidised diesel through illegal means. Industrial sectors like construction have never been eligible for subsidised diesel before the targeted subsidy implementation on June 10, 2024,“ he added.

Armizan also stated that a total of 33 types of public transport and goods vehicles will continue to benefit from subsidised diesel through the use of ‘fleet cards’ under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS).

The price of diesel at all retail stations in Peninsular Malaysia has been set at RM3.35 per litre starting yesterday (June 10), which is the market price based on the average for May 2024, according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.