Kuala Lumpur joins global elite in science and technology innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur has made history by appearing for the first time among the top 100, ranking 93rd in the Science and Technology (S&T) Cluster of the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024, published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this was a significant achievement for Malaysia on the global innovation stage, positioning Kuala Lumpur ahead of several other major economic clusters.

He said Kuala Lumpur’s inclusion in the top 100 demonstrated Malaysia’s capability to compete internationally, particularly in scientific research and technological advancement.

“Kuala Lumpur’s rise in this prestigious list was also achieved through improvements in geocode accuracy. Key contributors to this success include the involvement of the Malaysian National Applied Research and Development Centre (MIMOS), identified as the top patent applicant, particularly in semiconductor research.

“Additionally, the University of Malaya was recognised as a leading publication organisation, further solidifying Kuala Lumpur’s status as a hub of scientific and technological innovation,“ he said in a statement today.

GII is a benchmark that ranks economic clusters based on their innovation capabilities, with an emphasis on S&T clusters.

The GII assessment methodology does not consider administrative or political boundaries but rather focuses on geographical areas with a high density of inventors and scientific research.

In Malaysia’s effort to prioritise research and development, Armizan said the achievement opened opportunities to strengthen international cooperation, attract investment, and promote continuous growth in the nation’s science and technology sector.

“KPDN (Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living), through its agency, the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), will continue to strengthen cooperation with universities, research institutions, and industry players in sectors with potential.

“... such as electronics and electrical (E&E), technology and innovation, tourism, food and beverage, and the creative industries, which contribute significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the overall economy of the country,“ he said.

Among the top 100 S&T clusters, Tokyo-Yokohama (Japan) and Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou (China) secured the first and second places due to the high number of Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications.

In addition to Kuala Lumpur, four new clusters also made their debut in the top 100 this year, including Nanchang, China, ranking 94th, while Cairo, Egypt, ranked 95th, becoming the first cluster from North Africa.

Two other clusters from China, Kunming and the Macao-Zuhai Special Administrative Region, were ranked 98th and 100th, respectively.