Let the matter rest for a while, Anwar says on Zakir Naik’s extradition issue

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it is best to let the issue concerning the extradition of Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik rest for a while as long as he does not harm Malaysia-India relations.

He said Zakir, who travels abroad and returns to Malaysia occasionally, has remained inactive in the country and has not made any statements against either India or Malaysia.

“We do appreciate the concern expressed by some quarters here (in India), but I think as long as Zakir Naik does not create issues between Malaysia and India and the security of the nation, I think we let the matter rest,” he said in an interview with India Today Global shared on it’s YouTube account today.

The interview was held during Anwar’s official visit to India from Aug 19 to 21.

According to media reports, Zakir has been wanted by Indian authorities since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches.

Anwar said Malaysia might consider India’s request to extradite the controversial preacher should the country provide more evidence.

“Of course, we must respect the rule of law and will not condone any sort of transgression,” he said.

On another note, Anwar said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Dr S. Jaishankar have assured that the country would reciprocate Malaysia’s visa-free entry arrangement for Indian nationals to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

“India is a beautiful country and Malaysia has a lot to show too, and we welcome, of course, not only among ethnic Indians, but Malaysians who are very keen to see Indian culture and arts, not only Bollywood, but beyond that. I’ve mentioned some of the great literature and writings that are quite familiar,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia is experiencing exponential growth in tourists from India following the introduction of visa-free entry for Indian citizens for stays of up to 30 days, effective from December 1, 2023, until December 31, 2024.