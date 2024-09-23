PETALING JAYA: A lower-ranking police officer was caught impersonating a senior police officer on top of being absent from his duties.

Kota Samarahan district police chief deputy Supt. Jaimi Husin said on Sunday (Sept 22), a crime prevention patrol car came across a car with two men in it, in a suspicious situation, parked in front of a building.

During the police inspection, the suspect introduced himself as a senior police officer, wearing a vest with the rank of Inspector with a gun holster at the waist, Harian Metro reported.

After further questioning, the man said he worked at the Bukit Aman Special Division Unit and was on an undercover assignment in the area.

“When asked for his police authority card to verify his identity, the man stated that he had left it at home and only provided his public identification card.

“Upon checking, the public identification card displayed a police number RF,” Jaimi said.

Explaining further, the man admitted to being a lower ranking police officer on leave for two weeks, adding that the CPJ team contacted the police station the impersonator is assigned at, only to be informed of his absence from March until now.

The impersonator, together with his accomplice including the car, police vest and the Inspector ranking and gun holster were brought to the Kota Samarahan district police headquarters (IPD) for further action.