Low water pressure issue at USM Nibong Tebal campus to be resolved soon - Ahmad

NIBONG TEBAL: The longstanding issue of low water pressure, affecting nearly 4,000 staff and students at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Nibong Tebal Campus, is set to be resolved, with the completion of a project to upgrade the clean water supply system by the end of this month.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the project has reached 83 per cent completion and is expected to finish by July 30, ahead of schedule.

The RM6.15 million project, which began on Feb 28 last year, and was initially slated for completion on Aug 26 this year, aims to address the problem of low water pressure, which has persisted below 14 psi (pounds per square inch) for the past decade.

“The project includes the construction of a water tank with a capacity of 1.597 million litres, a suction tank of 795,000 litres, and a pump house, along with associated electrical and mechanical works,” he told reporters after inspecting the project’s progress, today.

Ahmad said that, once the project is completed, it will effectively meet the clean water supply needs of the 147-hectare USM Nibong Tebal Campus, serving approximately 3,900 residents.

He further elaborated that the water tank, constructed from Glass-Fused-to-Steel (GFtS), stands at 30 metres tall.

“The water will be sourced from the water plant in Bukit Minyak, channelled to the pump house, and then stored in this tank. In the event of a water supply interruption, the tank can sustain operations for two full days,” he explained.