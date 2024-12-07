MACC arrests three enforcement officials for receiving RM20,000 bribe to drop fraud case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an enforcement officer and two enforcement personnel suspected of soliciting and accepting bribes in return of dropping a fraud case.

An MACC source said that the two men and one woman was arrested in an operation on Wednesday from 6 pm till midnight around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the complainant had met with the enforcement officer to get them to release his wife who was arrested on July 8 for suspected fraud.

“The officer then asked the complainant to deal with an enforcement personnel who acted as the middleman, and sought around RM20,000 in bribes through the middleman,” he said in a statement today.

The complainant then handed an advance of RM20,000 in two transactions to the enforcement personnel, which was believed to have been shared with the officer and another enforcement personnel.

The source also related that all three suspects have been remanded today.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Husin confirmed the arrests when contacted today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.