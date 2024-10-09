MACC nabs five medical personnel over false overtime claim

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested an assistant medical officer and four nurses for allegedly submitting documents containing false details to claim RM146,000.

According to sources, the suspects, comprising a man and four women in their 30s, are believed to have submitted the documents, which involved claims for overtime work from 2020 to 2021, when the matter was yet to be implemented.

“They were arrested at about 9.40 this morning when they presented themselves to have their statement taken at the Sabah MACC office,“ said a source.

When contacted, Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all suspects have been released on MACC bail and will be charged in the Sessions Court here on Thursday.