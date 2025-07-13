Kluang trader loses RM829k to online investment scam

KLUANG: A 56-year-old hardware company director lost RM829,705 after falling victim to an online investment scam.

The victim, a trader, encountered an advertisement on social media in March promising lucrative returns.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh stated that the victim was instructed to download an app called ‘PHV View’ after contacting an investment agent.

Between June 5 and July 9, the man transferred RM829,705 in stages to five different bank accounts, believing he would receive RM4,669,065.25 as shown on the app.

When the victim attempted to withdraw the profits, he was told to make additional payments.

Realising the deception, he filed a police report on July 10 at the Kluang Police Station. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama