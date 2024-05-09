MACC nabs two officers for soliciting bribes to protect foreign workers

KUALA LUMPUR: Two enforcement agency officers were nabbed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting bribes in return for not taking enforcement action against foreign workers in Sri Aman, Sarawak, yesterday.

The commission said the duo, in their 30s, were arrested between 7 pm and 8.30 pm at a fast food outlet after allegedly soliciting a RM10,000 bribe from a company owner.

A MACC source said the two officers were believed to have sought the money in return for not taking action against several foreign workers at the company who are suspected of not having valid work permits.

“The remand order for five days until Sept 10 against the two male suspects was issued by Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after an application was made by the MACC at the Kuching Magistrate’s Court this morning,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak MACC director Hasbilah Mohamad Salleh when contacted confirmed the arrests of the two suspects and that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.