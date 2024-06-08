MADANI housing blocks required in new projects, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Federal Territories Department and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to incorporate MADANI housing blocks in every new residential project.

Anwar said this requirement is crucial for the approval of new housing developments, ensuring opportunities for low-income groups to become homeowners.

“The requirement is that one or two MADANI housing blocks be included in new projects to benefit the public, as MADANI housing is intended to meet the needs of not only civil servants but also the more vulnerable B40 and M40 groups.

“The wealthy can build as many houses as they want, I don’t care... but the rest of the people need to be helped. That’s why government machinery must be mobilised to resolve the complicated housing issue. I see a list of 60,000 people queuing to get public housing.”

He made these remarks during the launch of the Malaysia MADANI Civil Servants’ Housing Programme in Bandar Sri Permaisuri here today.

Anwar further said that the requirement reflects the government’s firmness, considering past housing projects did not emphasise the importance of affordable housing for the people.

“That’s why I say that if the leadership and civil servants are firm, many issues can be resolved. Otherwise, some people get a substantial sum, and the case is closed.

“Block ratios, green conditions, parks, school sites - all of these were ignored because they didn’t think about the people,” he said.

Therefore, the prime minister reiterated the importance of not taking the issues of governance, corruption and leakage lightly, as these matters impact the people’s welfare.

He added that maintaining trust can help to eradicate corruption and improve the country’s standing in the region.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed his desire for the benefits of the improved ringgit performance to be channelled directly into projects that can positively impact the people.

“That’s why in the Federal Territories, I have always emphasised that projects must be centred around directly benefiting the people,” he said.