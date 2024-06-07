Malayan tiger killed in car accident

PETALING JAYA: A Malayan tiger was found dead after being hit by a car at KM314 of the North-South Expressway, northbound on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5:45am and caused damage to the front part of a Nissan Juke driven by a man.

The carcass of the wild animal was discovered in a drain beside the highway.

According to Sinar Harian, Perak Wildlife and National Parks department director, Yusoff Shariff, confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

“The male Malayan tiger was estimated to be four years old and weighed about 120 kilogrammes.

“The carcass of the tiger will be taken to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai for further investigation” he added.