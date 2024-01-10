Malaysia aims to complete AI Technology Action Plan within 12 months - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to complete its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Action Plan within the next 12 months, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said this was one of several key technology-related goals targeted for completion within that timeframe, while expressing his hope that it could be achieved even sooner.

“When I said 12 months, it was the suggestion of the minister, for me there is no reason to wait for 12 months, you should be able to complete it in six months,“ he said in his speech at the Mantap Malaysia Bersama AI, a Google for Malaysia event here.

Also present were Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Anwar said the government would also expedite AI adoption across key sectors in Malaysia, emphasising that embracing this technology would help government agencies optimise processes, reduce costs and serve the people better.

“A notable example is of course the Ministry of Education’s creation of the DELIMa platform on Google’s cloud technology. I have seen it, (it’s) impressive, making a major contribution to improving education standards and transforming the learning experience.

“I am pleased to note that 5.5 million students and teachers in Malaysia today use the DELIMa platform. This effort should be emulated by the entire government machinery, where appropriate. I will raise this issue in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.