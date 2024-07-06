Malaysia Airlines expands Amritsar operations, introduces daily flights for enhanced connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd is increasing its Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight frequency from four to seven times weekly effective Aug 1, 2024 due to the strong travel demand and positive load factor performance on the route.

The increase in flight frequencies from Amritsar will elevate Malaysia Airlines’ total weekly flights in India to 71.

It said the decision follows the airline’s earlier doubling of frequency to Amritsar from two to four times weekly in January 2024, signifying the confidence of this booming market.

“Amritsar, introduced in November 2023, joins Ahmedabad and Trivandrum as one of three new India routes introduced that year, said the airlines in a statement today, adding that the airline had also recently increased frequencies on the Trivandrum route to four times weekly effective April 3, 2024.

Malaysia Airlines boasts an extensive India network, offering flights from nine major hubs, namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Trivandrum.

Serving as the gateway to Asia and beyond for Indian travellers, the airline offers seamless onward connections to Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and other key destinations in Asia Pacific, it said.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) chief commercial officer of airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said India remains a cornerstone of the airline’s business strategy.

“We are delighted to strengthen our operations in this dynamic market by further boosting flight frequencies from Amritsar... by operating 71 weekly flights between India and Malaysia, we remain steadfast towards offering enhanced flexibility and travel options to Indian travellers, serving as the gateway to Asia and beyond.”

More information on the flight frequencies and fares are available at the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com.