PETALING JAYA: A Malaysia Airlines flight heading to South Korea had turned back to Kuala Lumpur late Sunday (Sept 1) night, the latest out of many of the national airliner’s flight delays and diversions reported recently.

Despite the latest incident, its parent company Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) has yet to issue any comment as of press time.

Flight data from Flightradar24 showed the MH66 flight bound for Seoul was expected to take off at 11.30pm but reportedly only departed at 12.01am.

The flight was scheduled to arrive at 7.10am today.

Earlier, Malaysia Airlines flight MH386 heading to Shanghai was reportedly “forced”, as quoted, to make a detour back to Kuala Lumpur on August 21 as the aircraft faced a “cabin pressure” issue.

Another diversion occurred on August 19 involving flight MH128 from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur which was also “forced” to stop in Alice Springs due to “mid-air engine” issues.

Furthermore, three other MAS flights bound for Jeddah, Bangkok and India made emergency landings earlier in August and June respectively.

On August 28, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) reportedly reduced the validity of the airline’s air operator certificate from three years to one year following several hurdles in the airline’s operations.

