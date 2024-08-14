PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines has issued an apology after its flight MH165 from Doha, Qatar, to Kuala Lumpur, that was scheduled to depart on August 12 suffered a prolonged delay.

In a statement, the airline said that all passengers had been reallocated on flights offered by Qatar Airways.

“Malaysia Airlines apologises to passengers for disrupting their travel plans and appreciates their patience and understanding.

“Malaysia Airlines is working hard to resolve the issues related to its aircraft engine and is committed to minimising further disruptions to its operations.

“At the same time, some of the passengers are being accommodated at hotels near the airport in Doha with full-board meal arrangements,” said the airline.

Meanwhile passengers took to social media to express their frustration.

“A scene of chaos at Doha International Airport. Some passengers have been stranded here since 24 hours ago (8am Qatar time).

“I arrived here 2 hours ago; my flight has also been “retimed” to tonight,” tweeted X user @faizalhamssin on Aug 13.

He updated his tweet later that 16 hours after arriving in Doha, he finally boarded a flight bound for Kuala Lumpur.