Malaysia approves RM185.3 billion in digital investments from 2021 to June 2024 – PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital investment totalling RM185.3 billion has been approved from 2021 to June 2024, including projects from leading companies such as Nvidia Corp and Amazon Web Services, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said the efforts to attract investment in strategic digital sectors continue to be coordinated through the ‘Digital Investment Office’ initiative.

Anwar shared this information via a post on X’s social media platform after chairing the Fourth National Council for Digital Economy and Industrial Revolution (MED4IRN) Meeting No. 2/2024.

“I have been kept informed of the latest progress regarding the implementation of phase two of Malaysia’s Digital Economy Blueprint and the National 4IR Policy, which demonstrates positive development,“ he said.

He also noted that 21 of the government’s 25 digital projects, set to be completed by 2025, have been integrated with fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies.

“The meeting acknowledged the status of the country’s 5G network, one of the fastest globally, with Malaysia achieving 82 per cent 5G coverage in populated areas,“ he added.

However, Anwar emphasised the need to further expand 5G services nationwide, prioritising industrial zones, critical services, schools, and especially public higher education institutions.