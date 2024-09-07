PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian contingent won 37 medals out of 70 competitions that they participated in during the 27th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) held from June 28 to July 6, at the Long Beach Convention Center, California, USA.

In a Facebook post, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the 37 medals included 13 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze, 11 division winners and one scholarship to study at the New York Film Academy.

She mentioned that this year, 15 talented Malaysian participants represented the country, competing against more than 30 countries for the world champion title in performing arts.

“This championship featured six categories: vocal, dance, music, modelling and acting, with participation from Junior (ages 5 to 15) and Senior (ages 16 and above) levels.

“The excellence of the Malaysian team was evident from the beginning of the championship when they were awarded the Best Costume Award for the event’s opening ceremony and their joget performance in the Parade of Nations.

“The Malaysian team showcased traditional multi-ethnic costumes to promote Malaysia’s local arts and culture.

“In the next round, almost all members of the Malaysian team advanced to the semi-finals in the vocal, dance, music and Modeling categories. Six participants made it to the finals,” she said.

She added that in the grand final, which was broadcast live worldwide, Malaysia once again displayed its talent, with Ummi Umairah Abdullah emerging as the Grand Champion in the Junior Vocal category.

“Congratulations to all the participants and the team for bringing glory to Malaysia on the world stage. This achievement not only reflects exceptional talent but also the high dedication that serves as an inspiration to all of us,” she said.