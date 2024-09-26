Malaysia calls to limit UNSC veto, demands Palestine resolution implementation

NEW YORK: Malaysia has made a strong appeal to limit the use of veto power in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), stressing that the unchecked use of veto has obstructed peace efforts, particularly in the case of Palestine.

Taking the floor at the UNSC Debate on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stressed that the veto should not be used to block resolutions aimed at upholding international law and protecting innocent civilians.

“Everywhere, the same question echoes: Is the UN too broken to be fixed? The answer is ‘No’, as there is indeed a way, and only one way, to fix the UN. The veto must be limited,” said Mohamad representing Malaysia at the debate, themed “Leadership for Peace: United in Respect of the UN Charter, In Search of a Secure Future.”

Also present during the debate was Slovenia’s representative to the Security Council, Samuel Žbogar, who is also serving as UNSC President for September.

Mohamad also urged the Security Council to fully support the implementation of Resolution ES-10/24, which was adopted by the General Assembly on Sept 18 with overwhelming backing.

He described the resolution as a vital step toward securing justice for Palestine, stressing that the Security Council must not allow it to be undermined by the exercise of veto power.

“We demand that this Council support the full implementation of the resolution,” said Mohamad noting Malaysia’s deep concern over the killing of over 500 people in Lebanon while world leaders gathered under the banner of the UN.

The UN General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/ES-10/24, demanding that Israel ends its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) within 12 months, as aligned with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion.

With 124 states in favour, the vote reflects strong international support for justice and human rights.

However, 14 states opposed the resolution, while 43 abstained, according to the world body on its official website.