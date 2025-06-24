Tourist shocked as motorcyclists speed through KL pedestrian lane

A tourist visiting Kuala Lumpur was left stunned after nearly being hit by motorcyclists speeding down a pedestrian lane, an incident he captured on video and shared online. The footage, posted by Facebook user Travel with Chris, shows multiple motorcyclists weaving through walkers near KL Tower, with one rider even saying “thank you” as he passed.

The one-minute clip reveals Chris and his fiancée walking along what appeared to be a designated pedestrian path when motorcycles suddenly zipped past them. “Motorcycles here in KL drive on the sidewalk during rush hour,“ Chris said in disbelief. “Never in my life have I seen that.”

The tourist described how one bike came dangerously close from behind, nearly hitting him. “It’s pretty dangerous. What if there were a wheelchair here?” he questioned, expressing confusion over why riders didn’t use the main road instead.

The video quickly went viral, prompting reactions from Malaysian netizens. Some clarified that the lane was meant for cyclists and pedestrians only, not motorcycles. Others criticized riders for ignoring traffic rules and putting walkers at risk.

“Cyclists and pedestrians are supposed to share that walkway,“ one commenter pointed out, while another admitted avoiding the area due to poor pedestrian design.

The incident has reignited discussions on road safety in busy urban areas, particularly during peak hours. Authorities have yet to respond to the viral post.