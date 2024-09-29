Malaysia, China strengthen disaster management ties through first fire safety exchange

PUTRAJAYA: The collaboration and knowledge exchange programme in disaster management between Malaysia and China, under the ‘Fire Safety Exchange Activities’, was held for the first time in Henan and Shaanxi, China, from Sept 9 to 15.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that the programme focused on the latest developments in fire safety management, technical innovations, and operational experiences.

“Malaysian firefighters shared their expertise in handling natural disasters, urban fires, and specialised rescue operations, while their Chinese counterparts presented cutting-edge achievements in smart firefighting, big data applications, and drone-assisted rescues.

“This cross-border knowledge-sharing added new vitality to future collaborations, expanding both sides’ perspectives,“ it said in a statement today.

A total of 34 Malaysian firefighters of various ranks, along with two officials from the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) as well as high-ranking leaders from Henan and Shaanxi fire and rescue bureaus participated in the programme, organised by the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (Xi’an Office).

Among the activities during the seven-day programme were a seminar and sharing sessions at the Special Duty Unit 3 Station of the Zhengzhou Fire and Rescue Department and a skills demonstration at the Training and Battlefield Security Detachment of Henan Provincial Fire and Rescue Brigade.

JBPM added that the successful conclusion of this first high-level fire safety exchange between Malaysia and China marked a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation in the firefighting field.

“This event has strengthened understanding and friendships, while providing a solid foundation for future collaboration and both parties are expected to deepen cooperation in fire safety, with the shared goal of creating a safer and more harmonious society,” it said.