Malaysia eyes global AI hub status with AWS RM29.2 bln investment - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is dedicated to advancing the country’s digital transformation and digital economy as critical components in enhancing Malaysia’s industrial economic complexity, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on X, Anwar said it is the government’s objective to position Malaysia as a leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) hub, both regionally and globally, by fortifying its digital infrastructure through collaboration with investors and partners.

He said Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc. company, has been a steadfast partner in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

“The launch of the AWS Region, along with its 15-year investment plan, demonstrates AWS’s unwavering long-term commitment to Malaysia,” he added.

Anwar said AWS’ RM29.2 billion investment in the AWS (Malaysia) Region project is projected to contribute RM57.3 billion to Malaysia’s gross domestic product between 2024 and 2038.

The investment is expected to create over 3,500 jobs directly from new data centres, he said.