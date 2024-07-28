Malaysia has applied to join BRICS - Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Malaysia has sent an application to Russia to join the BRICS intergovernmental organisation.

Russia is the chairman of the organisation that also groups Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Anwar said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office that Malaysia’s desire to join the BRICS organisation was the main essence of his discussion with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who called on the prime minister today at the Seri Perdana Complex.

“Malaysia has sent a letter of application to join the (BRICS) organisation to Russia as the BRICS chairman, besides expressing openness to participate as a member country or strategic partner,“ he said.

On June 18, Anwar confirmed Malaysia’s intention to join BRICS to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

BRICS, which initially included Brazil, Russia, India, and China, was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for emerging economies, with South Africa joining the bloc in 2010. The bloc now has been expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

BRICS now contributes to a quarter of the global economy, accounts for one-fifth of global trade and represents about 40 percent of the world’s population.

Earlier, Lavrov and his delegation, who arrived at the Seri Perdana Complex at 10 am, were welcomed by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

During the nearly hour-long meeting, Anwar and Lavrov also discussed strengthening Malaysia-Russia relations and expanding cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, security, defense, higher education, science and technology, tourism, and culture.

The current situation in Palestine was also discussed, with Malaysia emphasising the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire and rapid humanitarian aid in Gaza, as well as Palestine’s acceptance as a full member of the United Nations (UN).

Regarding Ukraine, Anwar also called for dialogue and discussion as the means to resolve the conflict.