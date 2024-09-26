Malaysia Techlympics a platform for unearthing and nurturing STI talent - Chang

KLANG: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) is committed to implementing initiatives to inculcate students’ and youths’ interest in science, technology, and innovation (STI), says its minister, Chang Lih Kang.

He said the organisation of the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 competition, which was welcomed by over two million students and youths nationwide, was one of MOSTI’s efforts to provide more national STI talent in the future.

“The Malaysia Techlympics competition not only strengthens school students’ interest in science and technology, but it is also a platform for unearthing and nurturing STI talent in line with the current rapid development of technology and innovation.

“Based on this factor, the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 also emphasises the latest technological aspects such as artificial intelligence (AI), coding, computing and drones as a starting point to expose this target group to the rapidly developing technology,“ he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Malaysia Techlympics 2024, Central Zone, here today.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari officiated the closing ceremony.

The Central Zone competition saw the participation of over 1,847 participants from 128 schools in Selangor as well as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to select participants who will compete in the competition’s final scheduled to take place in November in Putrajaya.

Chang said to strengthen the competition, which has been held since 2022, his ministry has introduced the MT-X² Module, a unique program for youth and students of institutions of higher learning (IPT) to promote STI to the people.

He said that through Module-MT-X², participants were asked to produce interesting infographics and video pitches that presented ideas visually and explained the concept, application, and benefits of the project they were conducting.

“This approach not only improves the delivery skills and creativity of participants, but also fosters the spirit of innovation among youth and IPT students,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the state government was committed to instilling STI culture in the state and was confident that MOSTI’s initiative in organising the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 would continue to encourage the growth of innovation among school students and youth in Selangor.

He said they were also supportive of efforts to unearth students’ talents in the development of STI. The provision of RM1 million funds to implement programmes related to Science, Technology, Innovation, and Economics (STEM) in Selangor is evidence of the state’s seriousness in empowering STI among the state’s youth.

“If you look at the 338 Selangor children competing at the central zone level, it can be concluded that the students in this state have a highly encouraging interest in STI which in turn demands more initiatives to strengthen the STI ecosystem in the future,“ he said.