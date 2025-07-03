Malaysia’s CYDES 2025 boosts regional cybersecurity collaboration

PUTRAJAYA: The Cyber Defence and Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2025 has reinforced Malaysia’s position as a growing cybersecurity hub, drawing international participation and strategic partnerships to enhance digital resilience.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar stated that the event marked a key step in Malaysia’s cyber-resilience journey, attracting over 11,000 attendees, 304 exhibitors, and representatives from 27 countries.

“This year’s participation exceeded expectations, solidifying CYDES as a premier platform for innovation and global cooperation,“ he said.

Key discussions included the 3rd Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy Forum and ASEAN Cyber Security Forum, where experts addressed emerging threats and shared best practices. High-level dialogues, such as the ASEAN Cyber Leaders Roundtable and ASEAN-Australia Cyber Policy Dialogue, strengthened regional policy coordination.

Notable achievements included NACSA’s six MoUs with higher education institutions to boost cybersecurity talent development. Industry-driven B2B and B2G sessions also facilitated partnerships between vendors and critical infrastructure operators.

Initiatives like ASEAN My Cyber Hero 2025 engaged 13,128 students and teachers, promoting cybersecurity awareness among youth. Shamsul Azri emphasized CYDES 2025’s role in advancing technical capacity, policy dialogue, and public-private collaboration.

Organized by the National Security Council and NACSA, the three-day event, themed ‘Advancing Cyber Resilience’, concluded with strengthened commitments to a secure digital future. - Bernama