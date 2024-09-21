Malaysia urges ASEAN to embrace a shared vision for economic growth - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia seeks for ASEAN to adopt a shared vision focused on the economy, trade, investments and collaboration among neighbouring nations to ensure the region remains vibrant.

He emphasised that ASEAN is one of the most peaceful and economically resilient sub-regions in the world.

“Malaysia’s preparation to assume the ASEAN chair comes at a turning point for growth and opportunities.

“We will hold a major responsibility for re-evaluating the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and setting aspirations for the upcoming 10 years,“ he said in his keynote address at the HSBC Malaysia 140th anniversary dinner here tonight.

In this regard, the Prime Minister highlighted that HSBC Malaysia’s contribution to the country has proven to be resilient, and sustained over the last 140 years.

“To propel the Malaysian economy further, we need your (HSBC Malaysia) expertise, contributions, views and suggestions based on your extensive experience on how Malaysia can develop appropriate policies and good governance.

“We will, of course, share with our friends within ASEAN,“ he added.

Additionally, the Prime Minister noted that the government’s efforts to transform Malaysia’s economy have begun to bear fruit over the past two consecutive quarters this year.

“Our gross domestic product (GDP) expanded beyond forecasts, with the second quarter of 2024 growing by 5.9 per cent, the strongest since the third quarter of 2017,“ he said.

Anwar also stressed that the MADANI government has intensified its efforts to attract the right investments, both domestic and foreign, to kickstart economic transformation.

He said as a small, growing economy, Malaysia must forge friendships and utilise every available opportunity to enhance the country’s economic base, trade and investments.

“That is precisely why we uphold the principle of centrality in Malaysia and ASEAN, allowing us to continue our excellent relations with the West, namely the United States, Canada and Germany.

“And the growing bond of friendship through our comprehensive strategic partnership with China, which is an important player in this region, is now even exploring areas like Russia,“ he said.