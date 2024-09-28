Malaysia urges un to take swift action on Palestine, Myanmar in meeting with Guterres

NEW YORK: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan held a bilateral meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, urging the UN to take swift and decisive action to address the crises in Palestine and Myanmar.

During the meeting, Mohamad expressed Malaysia’s deep concern over the ongoing conflicts and human rights violations in both regions. He called on the UN to intensify efforts to restore peace and stability, stressing the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crises affecting millions of civilians.

“I have voiced our concerns and urged the UN to take drastic action to ensure peace for the people of Palestine and Myanmar,” the Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying in a statement on Friday.

In the same meeting, Mohamad also discussed potential cooperation between Malaysia and the UN as Malaysia prepares for its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, where world leaders have been taking part in the General Debate from Sept 24-30.

Mohamad is in New York representing Malaysia at UNGA, marking his first attendance since becoming Foreign Minister in December 2023. He is scheduled to deliver a statement during the High-Level General Debate on Saturday, (Sunday in Malaysia) at around 2 pm local time.