Kampung Kubang Badak women launch oyster mushroom pekasam venture

KUALA NERUS: A group of innovative women from Kampung Kubang Badak has reinvented the traditional local delicacy pekasam by crafting it from oyster mushrooms instead of the usual fish or meat.

The project began in July last year under the Komuniti@UniMADANI programme with expert guidance from Dr Faridah Yahya, a lecturer from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu’s Faculty of Fisheries and Food Science.

Project head Esah Mahmod, 63, explained that what started as simple mushroom farming has evolved into a unique food venture involving 10 participants, including two single mothers.

“At first, we only supplied fresh oyster mushrooms to local traders who sell celup tepung products around Kuala Nerus,“ Esah shared during an interview at Surau At-Taqwa, where the project operates.

The pekasam-making process involves washing and drying fresh mushrooms before tearing them into pieces and mixing with salt, sugar, tamarind slices, and toasted rice for a two-day fermentation period.

This vegetarian-friendly product offers an alternative for those with seafood allergies while maintaining the traditional pekasam taste that locals cherish.

Current production remains small-scale, with each kilogram of fresh mushrooms yielding 10 packs of pekasam sold at RM5 per 150-gram pack.

Esah believes the product has significant market potential, especially with promotional support from UMT students and lecturers helping to spread awareness.

“We’ve made serunding from mushrooms in the past, and while it was delicious, the process was time-consuming and complicated,“ she noted, highlighting pekasam as a more efficient market introduction.

The RM40,000 federally-funded project provides crucial income generation for B40 group participants, including elderly women and single mothers.

Monthly earnings between RM700 and RM1,000 come from 5,000 mushroom blocks across two premises at the surau, creating both economic and community benefits.

“Not only does this project help boost our income, but it also brings the community together, with the surau members actively involved in its upkeep,“ Esah added. – Bernama