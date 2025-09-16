Sabah Electricity implements three-hour power rotations in Tawau

TAWAU: Sabah Electricity has implemented four scheduled power rotations in Tawau starting today.

In a statement, the utility company said the estimated duration for each supply interruption is about three hours per rotation.

Rotation 1, from 12 am to 3 am and 12 noon to 3 pm, involves areas including Kampung Pasir Putih Block A and Block B, Taman Wawasan, Genting Mas Mall shop area along Jalan Utara, Kampung Muhibbah Bal, Taman Sawit 1, 2 and 3, as well as the Jalan Apas Batu 17 area.

For Rotation 2, from 3 am to 6 am and 3 pm to 6 pm, the affected areas are Taman Air Panas, Taman Rainbow, Taman Desa Ranggu, Batu 2 Lorong Saddani, Bandar Sri Indah Phase 4B (Type A and B), and Taman Apas Permai 1 and 2.

Rotation 3, from 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 9 pm, covers Tanjung Batu Keramat, Ministry of Health (MoH) clinic offices and quarters, the new market area, Taman Megah Ria, General Operations Force (GOF) quarters, and Taman Muhibbah Indah.

Meanwhile, Rotation 4, from 9 am to 12 pm and 9 pm to 12 midnight, involves Unijaya Air Panas, Kampung Wakuba Gading, Taman Sejati, Taman King Fook, Sin Onn Tiku, Giant Supermarket and LA Hotel.

“However, the estimated duration and timing of these power supplies are subject to the condition of Tawau’s network system at the time,” the statement added.

Sabah Electricity advised affected users to obtain further information via its Hotline 15444 or 088-515000, or through 019-8525427, as well as the official Sabah Electricity Careline Facebook page. - Bernama