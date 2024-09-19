Malaysian Ambassador calls for stronger Malaysia-Indonesia ties

JAKARTA: Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin has called for stronger ties between Malaysia and Indonesia, with green energy and the digital economy becoming key sectors to strengthen the bonds.

At the 67th National Day and 61st Malaysia Day reception on Thursday night, which was attended by about 1,500 guests including prominent Indonesian figures, Syed Md Hasrin underscored the strategic importance of stronger ties between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

As Indonesian President Joko Widodo prepares to conclude his term on October 20, with President-elect Prabowo Subianto set to succeed him, Syed Md Hasrin highlighted the opportunity to deepen connections between the Cabinets of both nations.

“We will explore suitable pathways aligned with existing bilateral mechanisms to further enhance Malaysia-Indonesia relations,” he told reporters at the reception.

Reception attendees included former Indonesian Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, who recently paid a courtesy call to Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, served as the Guest of Honour, alongside various politicians, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and media representatives.

The event began with the national anthems of both countries and included a prayer, followed by speeches from Syed Md Hasrin and Sandiaga, both highlighting the significance of bilateral cooperation.

The evening featured a cake-cutting ceremony and a buffet, during which guests enjoyed a performance by renowned musician Jerry Kamit, known for playing the sape, a traditional instrument from Sarawak.

Legendary Indonesian singer Hetty Koes Endang, a familiar face on Malaysian television, expressed her gratitude for being part of the celebrations. At 67, her age corresponds with the duration of Malaysia’s independence.

When asked about her hopes for the Malaysia-Indonesia relationship, she called for lasting peace for the benefit of both nations’ peoples.

“May we continue to succeed and may blessings always accompany us all,” she added.