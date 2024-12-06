PETALING JAYA: Malaysian coffee chain, Kopi Hainan has announced that it will be increasing its Original Kopi Hainan price by 50 sen.

The popular franchise took to their Facebook page to state that effective July 15, the 22oz beverage will be priced at RM4.50, an increase of RM0.50 from the previous pricing.

“We have tried our best to maintain the prices but due to increasing costs, we have to alter the price of our coffee,” said the statement.

They explained that the price increase only applies to the Original Kopi Hainan and that prices for other items on the menu will remain the same for now.

They later on added that the hike in price was not due to the increased diesel cost but due to the cost of raw materials that they use.

“The cost of our raw materials milk, plastic cups and coffee beans have increased by our supplier.

“We sincerely thank you for your understanding and continuous support.”

In May, Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd said that they may raise the prices of certain products containing coffee and cocoa beans in response to the increasing prices of the two commodities.