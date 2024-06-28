PETALING JAYA: Indonesian authorities have apprehended 103 foreign nationals, including several Malaysians, following a raid in Bali on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in cybercrimes.

According to a report by AP, the Indonesian immigration department disclosed that the detainees, including 12 women, are also suspected of visa and residence permit violations.

During the raid, authorities confiscated computers and mobile phones.

Silmy Karim, the Indonesia’s immigration director-general, stated:”They are suspected of not having proper documentation and misusing immigration permits.”

“The possibility of cybercrimes is being investigated based on the number of computers and mobile phones found at the scene,” he said.

The detainees are currently held at a detention center in the tourist island’s capital Denpasar.

Investigations are underway to determine if the group has connections to international crime syndicates.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that Indonesian officials could not charge the detainees as the alleged crimes fell outside their jurisdiction but are closely working with their counterparts including Malaysian authorities.