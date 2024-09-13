PETALING JAYA: A health clinic worker crashed into a Hindu temple pillar in Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh after he lost control of his vehicle due to low blood sugar.

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred on Thursday (September 12) at 8.36am.

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the man became unconscious while he was on the way to Changkat Kinding, resulting in the crash, The Star reported.

The police found that the 41-year-old’s medical records state that he has diabetes and is believed to have gone through a “hypoglycemic episode”, as quoted, that day.

Azizi said the case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Traffic by-laws.

Earlier videos of the crash had circulated online, touching on racial sentiments.

Therefore, he has advised the public against making “provocative statements” on social media without “getting their facts right”.